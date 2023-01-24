ALBANY — New York's legislature took a critical step Tuesday toward changing the state's constitution to bar discrimination based on "pregnancy outcomes" or "gender expression" — provisions intended to protect abortion rights and a person's right to seek gender-affirming care.

In a pair of afternoon votes, the state's Senate and Assembly approved an expansion of the constitution's Equal Protection Amendment, clearing the way for it to go before voters in a statewide ratification referendum in 2024.

