ALBANY (TNS) — A pair of New York lawmakers want to ensure New Yorkers whose primary language is a language other than English have access to the latest information about COVID.
Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, both Manhattan Democrats, introduced new legislation Tuesday requiring the state to translate all websites for non-English speakers, especially webpages dealing with anything pandemic-related.
The bill requires state agencies to provide translation services for all COVID-19 information within 30 days, and then all other websites within 90 days.
“More than five million New Yorkers live in households where the primary language isn’t English,” Hoylman said in a statement. “That’s why we can’t let language be a barrier to life-saving information, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic."
Currently, the state website featuring information about eligibility for COVID vaccines includes a drop-down language component. However, several other sites, including New York’s main coronavirus website, do not.
Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly noted that minority communities have been hit hardest by the COVID-10 crisis and the state is attempting to fight vaccine hesitancy in immigrant, Latino and Black communities.
Making information available to the state’s five million residents who speak a language other than English could go a long way to achieving those goals, Hoylman said.
Websites run by the city, specifically those offering information about the pandemic, include a drop-down tab that allows visitors to choose from dozens of languages.
Niou said her office has been inundated with phone calls from constituents who have had trouble navigating the state websites, especially as the public seeks information about vaccines.
“There is a tremendous gap between those who have the resources and ability to access the resources we have available and those who do not," she said. “It is essential that we promote equity and provide culturally sensitive, language accessible information and services in our online resources and information, especially when it comes to COVID-19 related issues.”
