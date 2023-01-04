Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul

 Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — For over a decade, advocates of a legal "right to repair" high-tech devices such as smartphones and laptops have been pushing legislation across the country that would create a right for consumers to access replacement materials, tools and instructions at a reasonable cost.

Last week, when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Fair Repair Act into law in New York, they appeared to get their first major win.

