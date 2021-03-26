ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s Excelsior Pass, a new system for confirming Covid tests and vaccinations, is launching statewide.
The app will allow New Yorkers to store information on negative Covid tests or their vaccination status. They can then print out a pass or display one on a mobile device to a business or venue that requires a negative test or vaccination for entry.
Individuals interested in using the pass can sign up online. Businesses interested in participating can also get information online.
Mobile apps are available in the Apple and Google stores.
The app is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s push to use testing to reopen New York’s economy faster. He dedicated a portion of his State of the State address to the topic and the state has been testing the Excelsior Pass in recent weeks.
Cuomo’s office said venues including Madison Square Garden and the Times Union Center in Albany will begin using Excelsior Pass in the coming weeks. Starting April 2, the system will expand to smaller venues as well.
A number of the reopening efforts Cuomo has announced in recent weeks require patrons to be tested or vaccinated to attend events, including sporting events and shows at arenas and stadiums. Weddings and other celebrations can have more people attend if testing is used or guests are vaccinated.
The Excelsior Pass is meant to provide an easy way for businesses and patrons to confirm vaccine status or a negative test result.
NURSING HOME VISITS
New York will allow visits for residents at all of the state’s nursing home under new rules issued Thursday.
The rules replace previous guidelines issued in February that required nursing homes to be free of Covid-19 cases for 14 days in order to allow visits. The new rules bring the state in line with federal guidance issued earlier in March.
Visits will be suspended if a Covid outbreak occurs at a nursing home. The guidelines include testing procedures that would allow visits to resume if cases are found in only a single area of a facility.
Visits will also be limited for:
• Residents with a confirmed Covid infection.
• Residents in quarantine.
• Certain visits, such as those to residents who are dying or in emotional distress, will be allowed at all times.
All nursing homes should follow certain procedures for visits, including social distancing, masks and Covid screening, according to the guidance. The guidelines recommend facilities use outdoor visits whenever possible.
The rules also recommend testing for all nursing home visitors.
NEW YORK UPDATE
Another 8,507 coronavirus cases were confirmed statewide during the past day as hospitalizations remain over 4,000, according to state data from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Those new cases are based on more than 282,000 test results, for a positive rate of 3.01%.
Statewide, hospitalizations have been below 5,000 for most of March. For the past two weeks, the number of patients has mainly fluctuated from a little over 4,600 to 4,400. Today, there are 4,603 people hospitalized.
The state reported a total of 49 new deaths. Overall, 40,190 people have died from the coronavirus, according to state data.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus remained at 2.78% for the second straight day on Thursday.