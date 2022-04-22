ALBANY (TNS) — During Earth Week, state Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos said his agency is launching a weeklong “blitz” to crack down on diesel trucks that are out of compliance with emission standards.
”We’re looking for violations,” Seggos said, adding that the inspections would focus on “environmental justice” communities. These are typically low-income neighborhoods, often with high percentages of Black or Hispanic residents.
Such neighborhoods are disproportionately located near industrial or high-traffic areas that suffer from relatively poor air quality due to vehicle emissions or industrial air pollution.
His announcement came Thursday in a parking lot in Albany’s South End, which has long been viewed as an environmental justice community. It’s located along a heavily trafficked route, with lots of trucks coming and going from the Port of Albany along the Hudson River.
The truck crackdown, carried out by environmental conservation police officers, was set for about 30 locations across the state. It will focus on heavy-duty diesel trucks above 8,500 pounds.
Such trucks are required to have annual emissions as well as safety inspections, with stickers displaying whether they are up to date or not.
But DEC officers can take that a step further by spot-testing trucks with emission measuring devices.
Monitors held near a truck’s tailpipe can measure the opacity, or amount of sunlight that penetrates the diesel exhaust of a truck. This is an indicator of the amount of particulates, or sooty material, coming from a truck. These particulates are a major pollutant that comes from diesel engines.
In addition to emissions inspections, officers will also engage in targeted enforcement of regulations restricting idling time for diesel vehicles.
There are regulations about idling time allowed for diesel vehicles, with the aim of reducing emissions in a particular location.
Officers will also monitor compliance of pesticide applications, solid waste transportation, and open burning as part of their Earth Week detail.
Seggos noted that some vehicles will be far cleaner in years ahead as part of the state’s long-term effort to reduce greenhouse gases.
By 2027, for instance, new school buses in New York will have to be electric.
As well as Albany, the truck checks will be in environmental justice communities in Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Bronx, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Schoharie, Delaware, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Clinton, Washington, Warren, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Oneida, Cortland, Oswego, Broome, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Allegany, Chautauqua, Niagara, and Erie counties.