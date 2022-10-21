Judge's gavel
BUFFALO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the part of a New York state law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship.

U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided Thursday with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a temporary restraining order to stop the enforcement of the law while the case proceeds.

