ALBANY (TNS) — Hospitalizations in New York due to COVID-19 rose 140 on Monday to 4,657 while another 51 people across the state died due to the virus.
Hospitalizations have been trending lower since climbing over 9,000 at times in January. They’re often higher early in the week due to lower numbers of discharges over weekends, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
A total of 943 people in New York were in intensive care units with the coronavirus Monday, up 20, and 609 were intubated, down five.
With the 51 deaths due to the virus on Monday, the reported statewide death toll was at 39,636.
New York confirmed another 6,508 cases of the virus on Monday and reported another 157,096 test results. The state is still finding thousands of new COVID cases every day, despite the total dropping from nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14.
During the summer and early fall, the state often confirmed less than 1,000 new cases per day, although there was less testing then, too.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 4.14% on Monday and positive rate’s seven-day average was 3.24%, up from 3.22% the day before.
Western New York's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.88% Monday.
Meanwhile, Cuomo said Tuesday that more than 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one COVID vaccine dose. More than 134,530 doses were administered across New York since Monday, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days, the governor said.
"We still have a long way to go," Cuomo said. "Vaccine skepticism and barriers in making appointments and then getting to the site continue to impede many New Yorkers from getting vaccinated, and that is why we are persistent in our outreach."
New York population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government, the governor noted. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use a doctor's letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity or signed certification to show they are eligible.