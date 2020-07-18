ALBANY — Hospitalizations for coronavirus were down Friday to 743, a new low since March 18, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported.
Of 70,000 tests for the virus across the state, 1.08% of were positive, which is consistent with several recent days.
In Western New York over three days, 1% tested positive Wednesday, 1.2% Thursday and 1.3% Friday.
There were no new cases reported Saturday in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties.
There were 11 COVID-19 deaths in New York state on Friday, bringing the total in the state to 25,035.
"As New York continues to show progress combating COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. "New Yorkers' vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors — mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing — has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success."
The patient hospitalization total was down 22 from Thursday, while there were only 65 (-6 from Thursday) newly admitted to hospitals. A total of 172 patients were in intensive care statewide (-7 from Thursday), while there were 100 intubations (+2) of patients.