ALBANY — While hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York fell to 418 on Sunday — a new low since March 16 — the governor says a “caution flag” continues for Western New York.
The region’s overall positive rate was 2% on Sunday, compared with 1.6% Saturday and 1.2% Friday.
“Western New York still has a caution flag flying,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “We did rapid testing (Sunday). The number (Sunday) was at 2%. The hospitalizations are ticking up, so we need a real alert in Western New York and we’re going to continue testing, but we need increased compliance and we need the local governments to respond in Western New York.”
A series of rapid testing sites in the region will continue until the end of the day Wednesday. Those sites found a positive test rate of 4.8% in the city of Buffalo, 0.6% in Erie County without Buffalo included, 4% in Niagara County and 1.4% in Chautauqua County.
There were no new cases reported Monday in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Statewide, a total of 109 patients were in intensive care units with the virus on Sunday, down three, and 51 people were intubated, up four from Saturday. A total of 29 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus.
Just one person in New York died due to the virus on Sunday, with the statewide death toll now at 25,328. New deaths reached a peak of 800 in mid-April.
“Flattening the curve actually saved lives,” Cuomo said. “No expert believed we would be that successful.”
The statewide positive test rate for the virus was 0.99% on Sunday. It was the 24th day in a row with a positive test rate under 1%.
The state conducted a total of 66,241 more tests for the virus on Sunday and confirmed 656 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 434,756.