ALBANY — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus across New York state were down to 716 on Sunday, yet another new low since March 18, but the governor expressed concern that new infections could result from young people not heeding warnings to social distance.
"One of the main threats to our progress is the number of congregations that we're seeing across the state," Cuomo said in a press release, "but especially in downstate, primarily of young people, and we saw it again over the weekend.
"It is a problem, and I'm telling you in plain New York speak that it's stupid and it has to stop," the governor said. "This is not just morality, these restaurants and bars are breaking the law and they are going to make it bad for everyone else because if this continues we're going to have to roll back the reopening plan and close all bars and restaurants."
The governor's office, in its daily update of coronavirus statistics, reported that of the 49,342 tests conducted statewide on Sunday, 519, or 1.05%, were positive.
In Western New York, the percentage of people testing positive for the disease was down to 0.70%, the lowest percentage in several days. On Friday the rate of positive tests was 1.3% and on Saturday it was 1%.
No new cases were reported in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties over the weekend.
There were eight COVID-19 deaths statewide on Sunday, bringing the state's confirmed total to 25,056.
Patient hospitalizations totaled 716 on Sunday, down six from Saturday's total, while the number of newly admitted patients was 58 Sunday, down 21 from the day before.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units was 158 (-2 from Saturday), while the number of ICU patients with with intubation was 93 (-3).