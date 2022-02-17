NEW YORK (AP) — New York's marijuana agency is working toward a swift launch for a proposed $200 million fund to help people of color, women and certain other groups start legal pot businesses, an official said Thursday.
Regulators and lawmakers are discussing the plan as New York looks ahead to licensing recreational marijuana businesses in roughly the next year. Potentially the largest such fund in any state to date, it could provide grants and loans to what are known as social equity applicants.
Advocates for diversifying the pot industry say the state needs to ensure that eligible entrepreneurs can get money in early stages — just securing a license has proven costly in some other states — and that they can open quickly enough to compete with bigger players.
Cannabis Control Board member Reuben McDaniel III told his colleagues Thursday that officials are working out technical details “to make sure that we can implement this program really quickly” if it goes forward.
The plan envisions using $50 million in state money, tapping private investors and having the state Dormitory Authority use its construction experience to help eligible businesses find locations, negotiate leases and figure out what they need to build.
“All this is designed to make sure our social equity applicants are among the first who can get adult-use cannabis (shops) open," said McDaniel, who is also the Dormitory Authority's president.
New York's marijuana legalization law defines social equity businesses as those owned by women or minorities, struggling farmers, disabled veterans and people from communities that endured heavy pot policing.
Meanwhile, a bill that will allow New York cannabis farmers to start planting recreational-use marijuana this year is headed to Gov. Hochul’s desk, after both houses of New York’s state legislature approved it this week.
If signed, the legislation would allow the state to immediately begin issuing temporary adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses to hemp farmers that have grown and harvested hemp (another form of cannabis) for at least two of the past four years.
It also authorizes the state to grant temporary licenses to adult-use cannabis processors.
“This [legislation] will help secure enough safe, regulated, and environmentally conscious cannabis products to meet the demand of the adult-use cannabis market when retail dispensaries open,” state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement Wednesday after a 99-43 Assembly vote passed the measure.
Syracuse.com reported that the state needs to start allowing some farmers and processors to start operations in order to speed up establishment of the adult-use cannabis market. Advocates for provisional licensing also say it’s necessary to ensure dispensaries that open will have products to sell.
Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander this week said OCM plans on releasing some draft regulations for full licensing in late winter or early spring, and all proposed regulations by May. Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright has said CCB will likely begin issuing adult-use cannabis licenses in spring of 2023.
If Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the new legislation, conditional licenses would allow licensees to immediately begin growing cannabis outdoors or in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights. Processors who receive temporary licenses could start manufacturing and distributing adult-use cannabis products. Provisional license holders would have to apply for full licenses by June 1, and the temporary licenses would expire June 30, 2024.