Dr. Mary T. Bassett

New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett

 File

ALBANY (TNS) — New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett will leave her post after serving one year as the state’s top health official, her office announced Friday.

Bassett, whose resignation is effective Jan. 1, said she plans to return to her previous work at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health as Gov. Kathy Hochul begins her first four-year term as governor.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social