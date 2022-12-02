ALBANY (TNS) — New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett will leave her post after serving one year as the state’s top health official, her office announced Friday.
Bassett, whose resignation is effective Jan. 1, said she plans to return to her previous work at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health as Gov. Kathy Hochul begins her first four-year term as governor.
”This was a very difficult decision,” Bassett said in a statement. “I have tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to COVID, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers’ health. I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul.”
A former New York City health commissioner, Bassett oversaw the state’s response to numerous public health crises, from monkeypox to COVID-19 to polio.
Bassett was tapped by Hochul to lead the department last fall after former Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker resigned amid criticism of his role in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
Bassett took a leave of absence from her role as director of the François- Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard to join the Hochul administration.
She was Hochul’s first cabinet appointment and the first Black person to lead the state Health Department.
”I am grateful that the governor gave me the opportunity to serve as commissioner, and I know that the department and public health will be in good hands thanks to her leadership and the incredible talent and dedication of the staff,” Bassett said. “Though I am moving back to Massachusetts, I will always be a New Yorker, and I look forward to cheering on the department’s accomplishments in the coming years.”
In a statement, Hochul thanked Bassett for her leadership during “one of the most challenging public health eras of our lifetimes.”
”Throughout her time in my Administration — from the onset of the Omicron variant and through mpox and polio outbreaks — she has worked tirelessly to keep New Yorkers informed, healthy and safe,” Hochul said. “I am proud that she brought her world-renowned expertise in equity and public health to the State Department of Health, and wish her the greatest success in her return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.”