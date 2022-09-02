Gun regulation

Increased regulation of gun ownership in New York took effect this past week — with confusion remaining about aspects of the legislation that was passed in July.

ALBANY (TNS) — On the first day the state's new gun laws went into effect Thursday, New Yorkers were delivered a set of mixed messages on what to expect moving forward.

First, a federal judge in Syracuse declined to issue an injunction stopping the new statutes from taking effect in a ruling in which he also detailed the numerous ways in which he said the law is "unconstitutional."

