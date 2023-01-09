The New York State Senate Republican Conference announced what members called a “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda to address concerns that include crime, high spending and taxes and loss of population.

The senators, including Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said their proposals include a broad range of "common-sense" policies to reverse the consequences of one-arty rule by Democrats, "including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss."

Sen. Tom O'Mara

Sen. Tom O'Mara

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social