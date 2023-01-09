The New York State Senate Republican Conference announced what members called a “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda to address concerns that include crime, high spending and taxes and loss of population.
The senators, including Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said their proposals include a broad range of "common-sense" policies to reverse the consequences of one-arty rule by Democrats, "including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss."
In a press release announcing the agenda, Borrello said, "Never before has New York state needed a ‘rescue’ more than it does right now."
He said the "exodus out of our state has become a stampede and every New Yorker that leaves us takes a part of our future with them."
Solutions, he said, are not complicated.
"We need to lower our exorbitant cost of living, restore sanity to our criminal justice policies and move our business climate from hostile to helpful," he said. "Our plan is the path to achieving these goals."
On public safety, key components of the GOP plan include "restoring common sense to our criminal justice system to prevent crime and protect New Yorkers" as well as increasing efforts and investments to fight the opioid epidemic and confront mental health issues.
In particular, state Republicans have railed against bail reforms that date back to 2019. In many cases for what Democrats considered lesser and non-violent crimes, cash or bond bail for defendants was eradicated, leading to claims that the system has led to increased crime. Proponents of the bail reforms argued that defendants with no means of posting bail have long been forced to serve unadjudicated sentences.
The GOP senators said their plan would also expand economic opportunity and strengthen the state's workforce; invest in infrastructure; assist veterans and military families; and cut New York's "highest-in-the-nation tax burden" and rein government spending to reduce the cost of living.
The senators also seek to improve New York's business climate; enact climate policies that ensure access to affordable, reliable and clean energy; provide high-quality education; "uphold the rights of New Yorkers"; and "restore accountability in state government."
State Sen. Tom O'Mara of Chemung County, whose new 58th Senate District now includes roughly the eastern half of Allegany County after redistricting in 2022, said "New Yorkers across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions I represent, and statewide, are worried about making ends meet. They see this state becoming less safe, less affordable, less free, less economically competitive, less responsible, and far less hopeful for the future."
He said Albany Democrats acknowledge that New York state has an "affordability crisis" that is causing an exodus of citizens to more affordable states. Nevertheless, he said the Democrats are intent on raising taxes to increase handouts to their base.
Democrats have strong majorities in both the Senate and Assembly, while Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Buffalo, was elected to a full term in November and has shown little inclination to stand in the way of the more progressive agenda items her party has pursued. Because of their majorities, there's also little to suggest many Democrats would embrace the GOP senators' agenda.
"They have no interest in reining in out-of-control spending, eliminating taxes, lowering costs, cutting burdensome regulations and mandates, or restoring public safety," O'Mara said. "We need to rescue New York by restoring the right priorities to turn things around, rebuild stronger and safer communities, and work toward a more responsible and sustainable future for middle-class communities, families, workers, businesses, industries, and taxpayers."
O'Mara, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, represents Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga, Steuben and Yates counties as well as the towns of Alfred, Almond, Amity, Andover, Birdsall, Burns, Grove, Independence, Scio, Ward, Wellsville, and Willing in Allegany County.