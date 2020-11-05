ALBANY (TNS) — Republican Party leaders in New York celebrated early state legislative race results Wednesday and asserted that their minority caucus expects to pick up at least four seats in the Senate.
Republicans said the outcome, despite former Vice President Joe Biden sweeping to victory in New York, stood as a rebuttal to expectations that Democrats would ride a "blue wave" backlash against President Donald J. Trump, including securing a supermajority in the state Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging it was "a difficult night for many Democratic candidates throughout the state and nation."
But Stewart-Cousins noted her conference easily retained its majority.
"With the record high number of outstanding absentee ballots that are overwhelmingly Democratic, we will add even more victories to our majority as the vote counts continue," she said.
Republicans kept a grip on many races that Democrats hoped to secure for a veto-proof majority in the Senate, but failed to pick up the 32 seats needed to take back a majority the GOP lost in 2018. Heading into this month's election, Democrats had 40 of the 63 votes in the chamber after picking up a historic number of seats two years ago.
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt told reporters in Albany on Wednesday that he expected the conference to grow from 23 members to 27, and "maybe up to 29." Unofficial results from the state Board of Elections shows Senate Republicans ahead in 25 of 63 district races.
"You could almost feel the overconfidence from the other side," Ortt said of Democrats' speculation they could secure a supermajority in the Senate. "But it was a reminder that New Yorkers decide the elections, not talking heads, not press people and not even state senators. What you saw last night was a repudiation of one-party rule."
The Republican leader acknowledged that many absentee ballots still must be counted, but expressed confidence that the minority conference would secure enough seats to help balance the scales of power in Albany. It appears Democrats will not take the 42 votes needed for a supermajority, which would enable them — if they garner enough support — to override vetoes by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Ortt and state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy pointed to the civil unrest in New York City, controversial bail and pre-trial discovery reforms, along with overall public safety concerns as the impetus for many votes favoring Republican candidates. That was particularly evident in election results on Long Island, the Republicans pointed out, where many law enforcement officers and their families live.
"Having NYPD, state troopers and so many people in law enforcement having the back of our Republican candidates, just like the Republican candidates had their back, that partnership was huge," Langworthy said. "I feel that last night's results also are a rebuke for the extreme left-wing agenda that's been thrust on this Capitol by Democratswho run the Legislature."
Since bail reform was enacted in New York at the beginning of the year, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have blamed the changes for increases in shootings and other violent crimes across the state and have pushed for changes, and even a full repeal, of the reforms.
The state budget passed in April included some changes to the bail reform measures, including expanding the type of charges that could enable judges to set bail and giving them wider discretion to do so.
Criminal justice reform proponents have accused Republicans and law enforcement advocates of fear mongering and using scare tactics to perpetuate a false narrative regarding bail reform. Experts have cautioned against linking bail reform to any spikes in crime some communities have seen, and early on urged lawmakers to wait until data on the reforms was available before making changes.
Criminal justice reforms have been a key campaign focus for many Senate Democrats, who believe they have 36 seats locked up. The legislators also returned to session in June to pass additional reforms as communities across the country saw thousands take to the streets to protest systemic racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Democrats predict absentee ballots could still put them over the top in eight races that have unclear outcomes.
"The counting on election night is no longer the end of the process, but the beginning," said Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris in an interview Wednesday on the Capitol Pressroom. "It will be north of 36, and hopefully more than we have currently."
Gianaris noted that Republicans had a number of legal challenges already in the works in various races around the state.
Large numbers of absentee ballots cast around the state haven't been counted. It's expected those votes will likely favor Democrats.
As one example, data released by the state Board of Elections consisting only of election night votes put Republican Joshua Mertzlufft ahead of Democratic Assemblyman Sean Ryan by about four percent in western New York. But the Erie County Board of Elections, which also included early voting results in its tally, now lists Ryan as leading by a substantial amount, 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent.
That's one of three upstate districts vacated by the prior Republican incumbent that Senate Democrats may be poised to flip from red to blue. The two others are in the Rochester area.
Democrats didn't fare as well in certain races downstate. Republicans are currently beating Democratic incumbents in three state Senate races on Long Island, although two remain close as ballots are being counted.
State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs congratulated Langworthy on the Republican wins, but cautioned against the notion that those wins signify a change in the electorate.
He said the current environment and what has been going on in the country helped support Trump's argument that the country was descending into chaos and mayhem, and what the United States needs is law and order. Jacobs said that resonated with more people than it might have under different circumstances.
Jacobs conceded that Democrats will have to take a leveled approach on a progressive agenda.
"I still think we have to advance a progressive agenda, but we have to do so mindful that we have to bring the people along in the process," he said. "As the days and weeks move forward into Thanksgiving, we'll have a better sense of what the realities are, what the underlying issues were regarding the results of this election, causing the results of this election so we're able to address that as a party."
(c)2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.