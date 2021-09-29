ROCHESTER — State Sen. George Borrello joined Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt as well as law enforcement leaders and victims’ advocates Wednesday to decry what they called the latest “pro-criminal, anti-victim” legislation to come out of Albany.
On Sept. 17, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the “Less is More Act” into law and, despite the bill not taking effect until March, ordered the blanket release of “hundreds of criminals” across the state, Republicans said.
“Less is More” prevents recently paroled New Yorkers from being incarcerated on technical violations, such as missing a curfew or a meeting with a parole officer. Supporters of the law say the goal is to decrease the number of people in jail for minor parole violations and prevent overcrowding in prisons.
But Borrello, joining in a press conference in Rochester, called it “stunning” that despite rising crime caused by last year’s bail changes in New York, Democrats are pressing forward with measures like “Less is More.”
“Innocent New Yorkers, including children, have become the collateral damage of these laws,” Borrello said. “We are standing here today with our partners in law enforcement, victims and victim advocates to say ‘enough is enough.’”
James VanBrederode, chief of the Gates Police Department, said, “The ‘Less is More’ law is not good for Rochester.” He cited a case in which a parolee killed a Rochester city police officer.
Ortt said, last week, the release of felons in Monroe County sparked outrage from law enforcement officials who were not even notified.
In July, Ortt sent a letter to the Office of Court Administration (OCA) and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) requesting a thorough and transparent analysis on the correlation between changes to New York state bail laws in the 2019-20 state budget and the increase in violent crime across the state since those laws went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Senate Republicans have introduced legislation to require OCA, in collaboration with DCJS, to collect and publish data to show the full ramifications of the bail reform law, including:
• The number of individuals that were charged with crimes that no longer qualify for bail, and a breakdown of those charges.
• The number of individuals released pending trial because the offense no longer qualifies for bail and if the individual re-offended while awaiting trial.
• The nature of crimes committed by re-offenders awaiting trial.