OLEAN — Gasoline outlets in Olean remained 10 cents higher per gallon than the state average to start this week.
The average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Sites in Olean remained at a fraction less than $3.96/g for 87 octane as of Tuesday afternoon.
Other price averages include the Buffalo area at $3.86/g, down 1 cent from the previous week; Syracuse at $3.87/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last; and Rochester at $3.89/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.89/g.
In Bradford, Pa., the price was 20 cents less per gallon for 87 octane.
Prices in New York are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stood at $4.435 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.25/g at Native-owned sites, while the highest was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.54/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g Tuesday. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices.”
De Haan also said the switch back to winter gasoline, less than two weeks away, could result in more downward pressure on gas prices.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow said the two countries would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market.
The move pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November. The effect could increase costs for motorists at gas stations and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States, the Associated Press reported. “President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia last year there would be unspecified “consequences” for the kingdom partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.
GasBuddy listed historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average on Sept. 5 going back 10 years:
• 2022: $3.96/g (U.S. average: $3.75/g)
• 2021: $3.25/g (U.S.: $3.18/g)
• 2020: $2.29/g (U.S.: $2.21/g)
• 2019: $2.75/g (U.S.: $2.57/g)
• 2018: $2.98/g (U.S.: $2.85/g)
• 2017: $2.78/g (U.S.: $2.65/g)
• 2016: $2.31/g (U.S.: $2.19/g)
• 2015: $2.59/g (U.S.: $2.41/g)
• 2014: $3.68/g (U.S.: $3.43/g)
• 2013: $3.85/g (U.S.: $3.56/g)