Average gasoline prices in New York rose 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66/g to begin the week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
In Olean, the price at most gas stations jumped on Monday from briefly being $3.679 per gallon for 87 octane to $3.759/g. The price at most outlets had held at just slightly less than $3.70/g for weeks this summer.
Prices in New York were 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood Monday at 88.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stood at $3.83 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.95/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.74/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 78 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average going back 10 years:
July 24, 2022: $4.54/g (U.S. Average, $4.33/g)
July 24, 2021: $3.17/g (U.S., $3.14/g)
July 24, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S., $2.18/g)
July 24, 2019: $2.87/g (U.S., $2.75/g)
July 24, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S., $2.84/g)
July 24, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S., $2.27/g)
July 24, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S., $2.15/g)
July 24, 2015: $2.89/g (U.S., $2.73/g)
July 24, 2014: $3.86/g (U.S., $3.54/g)
July 24, 2013: $3.93/g (U.S., $3.66/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.65/g, no change from last week; Syracuse at $3.61/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester at $3.69/g, up 1.4 cents. Bradford, Pa. was at $3.759/g Monday evening.
“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we’re in today since April,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal.”
However, he said, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, he remains concerned about the impact such high temperatures will provide for tropical storm systems move into the Atlantic and Caribbean.
“For now, I don’t expect much change in the tossup that has been gas prices for weeks on end,” De Haan said. “But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”