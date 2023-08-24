WELLSVILLE — It’s the most applications an administrator has ever seen in working with the NY Forward grant program.
Thirty-seven applicants are seeking support through the $4.5 million Wellsville NY Forward grant have been received, with proposals totaling more than $13.5 million.
Derik Kane, senior planner for LaBella, who oversees the project said, “It’s the most applicants I’ve ever seen for this program.” He has overseen three previous NY Forward projects.
Fund requests ranged from a few thousand dollars to nearly half the amount of the grant for just one project, and the public got the chance Wednesday evening to express what they think about the proposals. Collection of public opinion surveys will go on through the end of September. Survey forms may be accessed from the NY Forward website at wellsvillenyforward/projects, where the project proposals are outlined.
Proposed projects include improvements to the Depot and several other buildings in the village, a new Chamber of Commerce website, expanding space at the Creative Arts Center and improvements to Fassett Passive Park.
Nearly 30 people attended the open house in the high school cafeteria where large posters of each of the projects were displayed with corresponding details.
“I’m pleased with the turnout,” Kane said. “The public has to be involved; that is what the state wants to see.”
Kane said that he will report the findings from the public survey during the October meeting of the Local Planning Committee.
“From there the LPC will put together a final slate of projects that will be submitted to the state for the NY Forward funding,” he said.
While the grant is only for $4.5 million, Kane said the LPC will put together a slate of projects costing between $6 million and $8 million.
The extra amount he said is not because the state will consider increasing the grant amount, but to ensure that the money is spent should a project be dropped out of the process.
“The state wants to make sure that all the grant money is given out,” he said. He added that projects receiving the funding should be underway quickly and completed within two to five years.
The people who attended the open house spent their time perusing each of the projects and then sat down to fill out a survey asking whether or not an individual project should receive grant funding. The determination was based on four questions developed by the LPC as part of their stated goals for the NY Forward funded projects.
The goals on the survey included preservation or restoration of an historic building; enhance cultural, health and fitness wellbeing, increase employment; and attract business and investment.
In November the LPC will submit its final recommendation to the state, after which NY Forward will fine tune the projects to determine actual costs.
In early August, the LPC learned that five projects did not fall within the boundaries prescribed in the funding criteria. Those projects included the bowling alley, a pizzeria on South Main Street, relocation of the YMCA to an existing Railroad Ave. site and two apartment complexes, to be located on State Street and North Main Street, respectively.
The LPC decided not to extend the project boundaries to include those projects. However, Kane said, they may be eligible for Small Project funding from the state.