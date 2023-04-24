ALBANY — New York Farm Bureau added its voice to calls for federal regulators to uphold the legal definition of milk and adhere to current labelling laws and regulations.
NYFB President David Fisher said Monday this would protect the integrity of dairy products and offer consumers clear and accurate information about the food they are purchasing.
Fisher submitted comments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its draft guidance on the labeling of plant-based milk alternatives. NYFB asks that FDA amend its draft guidance to prohibit the use of “milk” or other dairy terms on non-dairy substitutes unless products follow proper use of imitation terminology, as defined by existing law. This would follow the fashion similar to the labeling of imitation milk beverage products in other countries such as Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom.
“The nutritional components of milk are essential to its definition," Fisher said in a press release. "Non-dairy products labeled as milk that lack the foundational nutritive components of milk can be misleading and harmful."
The American Farm Bureau Federation also called on the FDA to change its milk labeling rules and enforce food labeling standards for dairy substitute products and enforce existing prohibitions on the labeling of nut- and other plant-based beverage products as “milk.”
The remarks were made in response to FDA’s request for comments on its draft titled Labeling of Plant-Based Milk Alternatives and Voluntary Nutrient Statements: Guidance for Industry. Issued in February, the draft would permit plant-based items to be marketed as “milk” provided they meet certain labeling requirements.
Fisher said consumers know the "healthiness of dairy labels such as 'milk' and may infer that any product bearing this term possesses the same or an equivalent nutritional profile.”
Milk is a food product with a Standard of Identity (SOI) first established in regulation in 1939, Fisher noted. However, the FDA failed to enforce the SOI as makers of nut and plant-based alternatives began marketing their products as “milk” through the use of the term, packaging and design, and grocery store location.
NYFB argues that many consumers also do not realize the nutritional differences between those products and milk from a dairy cow. The FDA’s own admission confirmed this confusion in its draft guidance.
“It is critical that the FDA act to rebrand non-dairy products and maintain the integrity of real dairy products not only for consumer confidence in milk and dairy products but to provide market and economic benefits for New York’s dairy farms," Fisher said.
Alternative beverages to dairy milk — almond, pea, soy and oat — have been growing in popularity, with many products marketed as being healthier due to less calories, no fat, no hormones, less allergen concerns and representing a reduced overall burden on the environment.
Nevertheless, nutrition experts note that dairy milk is still the greatest natural source of protein as well as micronutrients the body needs — such as calcium, phosphorus, selenium, magnesium and zinc — over alternative beverages. Nutrition experts say incorporating these micronutrients into one's diet may help prevent hypertension and cancer, strengthen bones and support the immune system, among other benefits.
Various plant-based "milk" can be fortified with calcium, and some micronutrients occur naturally as well — but all the nutrients are found in dairy. Also, many non-dairy alternatives can be loaded with sugar to improve taste, canceling at least the benefit of less calories.
As is so often the case, consumers must check the nutritional information on packaging to determine the content of a non-dairy beverage.