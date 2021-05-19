ALBANY — New York Farm Bureau highlighted key bills with four weeks left in the New York State legislative session, including a potential ban on pesticide-treated seeds farmers say are indispensable but which opponents say harm bees and other pollinators.
NYFB president David Fisher said Tuesday during a Zoom session that the goal is to “encourage New York state senators and assembly members to let science be their guide when setting farm policy in this state. Some of the legislation could have detrimental impacts not only on our farms, but also on the environment and consumer prices.”
On the bill to ban neonicotinoid seed treatments, as well as the products’ use on ornamental trees, shrubs and turf, NYFB says seed treatments are a precision tool for farmers to manage their risk by protecting their crop from catastrophic destruction from pests.
A bill to ban the seeds, starting in 2024, is sponsored by New York City Democratic Sen. Brad Hoylman and Long Island Democratic Assemblyman Steve Englebright. The bill allows for exemptions to the seed ban if alternatives aren’t found, but that would require public comment and review by state agencies and could take months. Farmers typically purchase seed each fall for the next year’s planting.
As more farms turn to no-till and cover crops to improve soil health and sequester carbon, the improved soil biology also attracts additional pests, like wire worm and seed corn maggots, that can proliferate and damage a crop. Neonic seeds are treated before they go into the ground — the equivalent of less than 1 ounce of pesticide per acre, NYFB says — as opposed to spraying gallons of pesticides per acre, which will be the case if farmers are forced to move away from seed treatments.
Neonics were developed as a safer pesticide for the user as well as for the environment, farm advocates say, noting that New York has made great inroads in improving pollinator health through its Pollinator Management Plan, including protections put in place when neonic treated seeds are being planted.
NYFB says the Senate bill ignores that effort, and the alternative would be to return to toxic pesticides that were not as safe for the environment or for the person applying them. Farms would also be forced to return to less climate-friendly tillage practices that turn over the soil to help fight off harmful insects.
“That not only burns more fossil fuels in the process of working up the soil by breaking it up, but it also breaks the carbon sink that we have tried, and have been very successful at developing, over the years,” said Brad Macauley, a corn, soybean and vegetable farmer in Geneseo. “We are using a tool that helps us provide a more positive outcome in challenging years. When pests are prevalent, they can have devastating effects. When we have crop failure, the food supply suffers.”
A Cornell University study on neonic insecticides found them to be effective in fighting crop pests, while indeed requiring less indiscriminate spreading methods such as spraying. But the study also found that neonics are a significant factor in pollinator die-offs, not least because toxicity from treated seeds is absorbed in plant species as they grow, which could expose bees and other pollinators.
Opponents of neonics argue that pesticides are therefore absorbed in crops and are endemic in the consumer food chain, while runoff contaminates water sources.
NYFB also addressed the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, a proposal that would create an entirely new statewide recycling program and shift the program responsibility from private recycling waste management companies and municipalities to “producers,” including farms and agribusinesses that package their products in containers like milk cartons, wine bottles and maple jugs, along with the forest product industry.
The concern is this will greatly impact food access and prices during a time that we are trying to encourage food production and on-farm processing of food products, especially coming off a pandemic.
NYFB is also supporting an expansion of the Agriculture Property Tax Credit to address off-farm income. The legislation essentially modernizes the Farmer’s School Property Tax Credit to take into account the way many farm families earn a living. The Farmer’s School Property Tax Credit was created 20 years ago to help farmers deal with high real-property taxes.
The proposed legislation increases the exclusion of $30,000 in off-farm income to $50,000, recognizing that many off-farm wages have grown over the last two decades.
“It’s a small change, but so meaningful to farmers,” said Jeff Williams, NYFB public policy director. “The high property taxes in the state are more challenging for farmers with land.”