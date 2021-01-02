ALBANY (TNS) — Starting later this year, drivers with outstanding traffic tickets who can’t pay their fines will be allowed to keep driving if they starting paying their debts in installments.
The new law, signed in the final hours of 2020 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, creates a payment plan for people facing traffic fines, tickets and fees.
The goal is to provide people who owe money a way to get to work or court, according to Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, D-Syracuse, one of the main proponents of the change. That way, they can start paying off their debts instead of watching the system pile on more fines and fees, she has said.
Under the new law, drivers fined for traffic violations will be allowed to pay monthly installments of no more than 2% of their net monthly income or $10 per month, whichever is greater. There’s no automatic waiving of fees. But the new law will allow judges to reduce or waive the mandatory surcharges and fees.
Cuomo agreed to the legislation, with one change.
“The use of license suspensions to compel the payment of fines has proven to be inefficient, and disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color,” Cuomo wrote in a statement accompanying his signature on the bill.
Allowing people to keep their licenses — and get to work — while paying off their fines makes sense, Cuomo wrote.
But the governor did not agree with the part of the legislation that would automatically ban license suspensions when a person failed to show at court or answer a summons. “Allowing drivers to simply ignore their tickets will inevitably allow for scofflaws to remain on the roads, and present a health and safety hazard to the public,” he wrote.
Cuomo went ahead and signed the legislation as passed, but with an agreement that lawmakers will amend the legislation at a future date. That kind of agreement, called a chapter amendment, is common in Albany.
The new law begins taking effect March 31.
(c) 2021 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.