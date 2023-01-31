State DOT seeks Seneca OK to replace Old Route 17 bridge, roadway

The Seneca Nation Environmental Protection Department is seeking comment on the New York State Department of Transportation’s permit to replace the Old Route 17 bridge in the town of Red House and rehabilitate Old Route 17 from Salamanca to Steamburg at a cost of $15 million.

 File photo

This may be the year the New York State Department of Transportation replaces the Old Route 17 bridge over the Allegheny River west of Salamanca.

The DOT has readied plans to begin working to replace the nearly 500-foot bridge as early as this spring, as well as replace several culverts and other drainage structures along Old Route 17.

