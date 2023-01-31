This may be the year the New York State Department of Transportation replaces the Old Route 17 bridge over the Allegheny River west of Salamanca.
The DOT has readied plans to begin working to replace the nearly 500-foot bridge as early as this spring, as well as replace several culverts and other drainage structures along Old Route 17.
Estimates of the cost of the bridge replacement, new culverts and drainage, creating a gravel road along Old Route 17 and a protective rock wall along part of the roadway to prevent erosion are around $15 million.
New York state has ignored the roadway and bridge, which is about 7 miles west of Salamanca, ever since the Southern Tier Expressway (now Interstate 86) was extended across the Allegany Territory in the early 1970s.
The road was once the main route between Salamanca and Steamburg. Now the road dead-ends at the bridge from both directions.
The bridge, built in 1930, rapidly deteriorated without any maintenance, as did the roadway, which was used by area residents and fishermen. It was last inspected in 1988.
In 2012, Patricia John died after she fell through a hole in the bridge deck and drowned. Her boyfriend fell through the hole with her 25 feet into the Allegheny River and broke his leg when they became separated.
The New York State Appellate Court ruled in 2018 that the bridge was the responsibility of the state Department of Transportation and the Court of Claims later awarded John’s survivors — including three children — $850,000.
After John’s death, a steel plate was placed over the 10-foot-by 3-foot hole in the deck of the bridge. Guardrails are placed to prevent vehicles from using the bridge, but people still walk back and forth across it.
Statue DOT officials said last year they hoped the bridge could be replaced and the other road and culvert work on both sides of the Old Route 17 bridge be completed this this summer.
Last July the Seneca Nation Environmental Protection Department received a completed permit for construction within waterways from DOT. Project number 5758.79 seeks replacement of Red House bridge and rehabilitation of Old Route 17 including installing a 2,656-foot gabion wall along a portion of the river to prevent erosion of the road in high water events.
The Seneca Nation’s certification that the project meets its water quality requirements is called for under the U.S. Clean Water Act.Public comment on the project is being sought through 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Comments may be emailed to the Environmental Protection Department at epd@sni.org or mailed to EPD, 84 Iroquois Drive, Irving, NY 14081 Attn: Water Program Manager.