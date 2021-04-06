Millions of dollars in New York State Department of Transportation construction projects are underway in Cattaraugus County.
Much of the current construction activity is centered on U.S. Route 219 and Interstate 86 in the town of Carrollton.
On 219, work is underway on a $6.4 million crack and sealing treatment and a three-course pavement overlay between a point 1 mile south of the Seneca Nation of Indians Territory to the New York-Pennsylvania state line.
Additional guardrail and median replacement work as well as drainage system repairs are included. The completion date is Nov. 20, 2022.
Also under construction this spring is an $8.5 million contract to restore travel lanes, shoulders and U-turns along Interstate 86 between exits 17-20 in the towns of Coldspring, Red House and city of Salamanca. The completion date is Nov. 30.
An $8 million 219 project, including repaving both the north and south lanes of the four-lane highway, from a point 1 mile south of the Seneca Territory to I-86 and to Route 417 in the town of Carrollton is slated to begin in the fall of 2022.
The project also covers general work on the bridge across the Allegheny River, including the deck and joint bearings, steel-beam ends and facia.
Bids for the project are expected to be opened in June 2022, with construction to begin in the fall and completed by winter.
Also under construction is a project to replace the bridge on Routes 219 and 242 over Crowley Creek in the town of Ellicottville. The $2.1 million project has a completion date of Oct. 1, 2022.
The project will improve the condition of the current bridge built in 1936 and reduce the need for future maintenance, DOT said.
The state has also awarded a $1.7 million bridge painting contract for bridges in the town of Carrollton (Allegheny River) and city of Salamanca.
Also included in the package is a bridge in the town of Collins in Erie County. The painting projects have a fall completion date.
The DOT also has a $2.5 million Pedestrian Safety Plan in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties to improve safety at uncontrolled crosswalks in urban areas. That is currently underway.
A project in development by DOT would remove excess material from the State Park Avenue retention pond for about $500,000. The project is designed to increase storm water storage and prevent flooding.