Iwen Chu

Iwen Chu is among six Democratic women who are newly elected state senators in New York. She is also the first Asian American woman elected to the state Senate.

 iwenchu.com

ALBANY (TNS) — The incoming Democratic class of New York state senators will be composed entirely of women, a first for any conference in the upper house's 245-year history, and a fitting end to a year of wins for gender representation in state politics.

While the six freshman legislators come primarily from New York City, they span a diverse range of backgrounds. Some are also scoring firsts in other categories, including Iwen Chu, a former Assembly staffer and community activist who will represent Southern Brooklyn. Chu is the first Asian American woman to hold a Senate seat.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social