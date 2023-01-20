Assembly member Anna Kelles

Assembly member Anna Kelles is a Democrat from Tompkins County.

 NY Assembly

ALBANY (TNS) — Nearly four years ago, New York committed itself to what lawmakers billed as the most progressive — and aggressive — climate plan in the country.

It requires the state to transition away from most of its carbon emissions within the decade, while prioritizing communities that have long been most affected by pollution zones and major natural disasters.

