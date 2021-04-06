ALBANY (TNS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York jumped 99 on Monday to 4,533, while another 47 people died due to the virus.
Hospitalizations have largely plateaued in recent weeks at around 4,500 on most days. That’s down from over 9,000 at points in January.
A total of 937 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus on Monday, up 31, and 591 were intubated, up 14.
With the 47 deaths in New York due to COVID, the state’s reported total was 40,861.
The state confirmed 5,748 new COVID cases on Monday and reported another 132,864 test results. The daily total of new cases in recent weeks has generally been in the range of 6,000 to 8,000.
That’s down from nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14, but still much higher than the numbers seen during the summer and early fall. At that time, the state was often seeing less than 1,000 new cases a day, although there were fewer tests conducted then as well.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Monday was 4.33% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.57%, unchanged from the day before.
In Western New York, after several days of increases in the seven-day rate of positivity in testing for the virus, Monday’s percentage dropped slightly from 4.72% on Sunday to 4.56% on Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called the coming days and weeks “a footrace” between the coronavirus and vaccinations across the state, said Tuesday that more than 10.5 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the state.
New Yorkers age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine as of Tuesday.