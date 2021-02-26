ALBANY (TNS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New York fell 77 on Thursday to 5,626.
That’s their lowest level since Dec. 12, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Hospitalizations have been trending lower since climbing over 9,000 at times in January.
A total of 1,132 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, up eight, and 771 people were intubated, down three.
Hospitalizations dropped 529 over the last week, Cuomo’s office reported.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Thursday was 2.82%, down from 3.14% the day before.
The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate was 3.22%, down fro 3.34% the day before. The average rate had neared 8% in early January.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing dropped below 2% on Thursday, to 1.93%
Another 95 people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the statewide death toll to 38,321.
The state confirmed 8,204 new COVID cases Thursday and reported another 291,189 test results. New York has now had 1,614,724 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
Cuomo also said Friday the state would work with county health departments to open up more vaccine appointments, specifically for people 65 and older.
Counties will start receiving more Moderna vaccine next week as part of the effort, according to Cuomo.
It wasn’t immediately clear when and where the new vaccination appointments will be offered.
This new effort will also include help for those who need assistance with transportation and filling out paperwork needed for the vaccine, according to Cuomo’s office.
The governor on Friday also announced that hotel workers are now eligible for the vaccine. That will depend, however, on whether each county decided to expand eligibility to those workers.
Cuomo made a similar expansion earlier this month for restaurant workers and for-hire drivers, such as taxi drivers or people working for Uber and Lyft.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the state was going to open up its sites to hotel workers, too.
So far, nearly 2.7 million people have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to state data. That means more than 13% of the state’s population has had a dose.
If you’re already eligible, keep checking the Am I Eligible website. Even though most sites say there are no appointments, click the “get started” button and keep going. When you get to the page with locations, hit the blue “update” button and keep looking.