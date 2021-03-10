ALBANY (TNS) — Hospitalizations in New York due to COVID-19 fell 101 on Tuesday to 4,798.
Hospitalizations have been dropping since climbing over 9,000 at times in January. They fell below 5,000 last week for the first time in months.
A total of 999 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus on Tuesday, down 12, and 686 were intubated, up 11.
Another 58 people in the state died due to COVID Tuesday, which brings the statewide death toll to 39,230. New deaths were down after reaching over 200 on Jan. 13, but remain higher than the single digit totals often seen in the summer and early fall.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 3.16% on Tuesday and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.11%, down from 3.16% the day before.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus dropped to 1.85% Tuesday after remaining just under 2% for several days.
New York confirmed 6,489 newCOVID cases on Tuesday and reported another 205,616 test results. Though new cases per day have fallen from nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14, the levels remain much higher than the summer and early fall.
Daily totals of new cases then were often less than 1,000, although the state was conducting fewer tests then too.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported Wednesday that a COVID-19 variant that was first detected in New York City now accounts for about 2 in 5 coronavirus cases in the city, suggesting that it spreads more easily than the older strain of the virus.
But NYC health officials said they've seen no evidence that the variant is deadlier or more vaccine resistant than earlier forms of the virus.
Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said data from the city's pandemic response lab shows that the New York variant accounted for 39% of virus samples analyzed during the most recent week, up from 31% the week before.
Chokshi said the variant first detected in the United Kingdom accounted for 12% of New York City cases, up from 8% the week before.
“Viruses are wily. They adapt and change, which affects what circulates in our communities," he said.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York City restaurants will be permitted to fill half their seats starting March 19.
Restaurants in the city are now allowed to operate at 35% capacity. Cuomo announced previously that restaurants in the rest of the state would go from 50% capacity to 75% on March 19.
The easing of restaurant restrictions is being coordinated regionally as states seek to revive their economies after a year of hardship caused by the pandemic. New Jersey will expand statewide restaurant capacity from 35% to 50% on March 19, and restaurant capacity limits will be eliminated entirely in Connecticut on that date.
“In New York state, our decisions are based on science and data, and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Cuomo said in a news release.