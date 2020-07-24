As New York State County Executives Association members were discussing the dire need for state and local government aid in a new coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was announcing a bill without any such aid.
Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and Oneida County Executive Anthony Vicente painted a bleak financial picture for counties without relief for the double whammy of increased costs due to COVID-19 and a loss of revenue.
Ryan of Ulster County, called the lack of aid to local governments that are on the front line of the coronavirus fight “irresponsible” and said it “would be devastating.”
In the Zoom press conference, Vicente said county governments “took control of the (coronavirus) situation in curbing and dealing with this pandemic.” Now counties are dealing with not only a health crisis, but an economic crisis.
Ryan said county governments need to collectively tell Washington they need economic help. “County governments are fighting this pandemic.”
Ryan said he talks with Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, almost daily. “He still believes he will be able to deliver” direct payments to state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill. “Federal money will have to go to county governments,” he said. “There’s no playbook for dealing with a pandemic.”
Without some federal aid to help make up for the added expenses and the loss of sales tax and other revenue streams, counties will have no choice but to make cuts involving layoffs and reduction in services, Ryan said. County governments will be in competition with schools for aid, he added. “We are at that critical make or break moment.”
McCoy of Albany County said he was not as afraid for this year as much as “next year and the year after that.” County officials don’t want to layoff employees and hope to partner with the state and local governments to avoid it, he added. “You can’t tax your way out of this.”
Last week, Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles said the county was looking at a $6.5 million loss in revenue due to COVID-19. The City of Olean is looking at a minimum of a $1 million loss of revenue this year due to the coronavirus.
Vicente of Oneida County said, “Our message to the governor is we need assistance. Without us, the work doesn’t get done. I think we are all worried about next year. We have lean governments as it is. I don’t want to lay off people. I need everybody on the front lines.”
Vicente added: “It’s important the (federal) aid come sooner than later.”
Molinaro of Dutchess County, said, “I can’t imagine Mitch McConnell or other Republican senators from rural states … would let those counties fend for themselves. We still have a lot of work to do.”
Without the federal aid, he predicted “significant cuts in real services. We’ve done our job, we expect the Senate to do its job.”