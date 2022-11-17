State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported that most local taxing bodies saw higher sales tax receipts in October than they did in Oct. 2021.
Cattaraugus County sales tax receipts totalled $3.87 million, up 17% from October 2021. So far this year, receipts total $41.12 million, up 5.3% from the same period of 2021.
Olean sales tax receipts declined 3.5% to $363,000 in October compared to October 2021 — the only taxing authority in Western New York to see a decrease from the year before.
Unlike other area counties and cities which collect sales taxes, the city's fiscal year begins June 1. For the first five months of the fiscal year, city sales tax receipts tally $2.07 million, down 14.2% from the first five months of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Salamanca city sales tax receipts totalled $66,599 in October, up 12.7% compared to October 2021. Sales tax receipts so far this year total $693,169, up 1.6% from the same period of 2021. Unlike other taxing bodies across the region, the city collects no sales taxes on fuel, as all gas stations operating in the city are exempt due to affiliation with the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Allegany County sales tax receipts in October totalled $2.42 million, a 29.8% increase from the year before — the largest increase in Western New York. Collections so far this year total $24.12 million, up 8.1% from the first 10 months of 2021.
Across Western New York, sales tax collections totalled $104.86 million in October, up 9.9% from October 2021. Collections for the first 10 months of the year totalled $1.12 billion, up 7.1% from the same period of 2021.
Collections can reflect technical adjustments, quarterly reconciliations and changes in tax rates. County data does not include adjustments for money withheld for Aid and Incentives to Municipalities-related payments or Distressed Provider Assistance.
“October’s sales tax collections saw the strongest monthly year-over-year growth since May, despite the participation of many counties in the gas tax holiday,” DiNapoli said. “However, as inflation continues to increase costs for many municipalities, it is important that local officials recognize that changing economic conditions may impede future collections.”
Across the state, 24 of 62 counties waived in part their sales taxes on fuel due to the rising prices seen nationwide. While some counties elected to cap taxes on the first $2 of fuel price, Cattaraugus and Allegany county legislators chose to cap taxes at the first $3 of price.
In Cattaraugus County, sales taxes were capped at 12 cents per gallon, compared to the regular 18 cents on a $4.50 gallon of gasoline. Higher savings were noted as gas prices inched toward $5 a gallon earlier this summer, but are still at a discount if gas stays above $3 per gallon.
On Tuesday, most Olean gas stations reported a rate of $3.939 per gallon. Cattaraugus County’s gas tax holiday ends Dec. 31. Allegany County’s gas tax holiday ended Aug. 31.