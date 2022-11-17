State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported that most local taxing bodies saw higher sales tax receipts in October than they did in Oct. 2021.

Cattaraugus County sales tax receipts totalled $3.87 million, up 17% from October 2021. So far this year, receipts total $41.12 million, up 5.3% from the same period of 2021.

