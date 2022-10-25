The state’s fiscal watchdog is offering help to municipalities to protect their systems — and their residents — from cyberattacks.
The Office of the State Comptroller is offering a series of short videos to municipal officials statewide to mark National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is in October. Trainings include:
Cybersecurity Foundations, released Oct. 3.
Software Management, released Oct. 12.
Multifactor Authentication, released Oct. 17.
Passwords, released Monday.
Phishing, to be released Oct. 31.
The trainings can be found at www.osc.state.ny.us/local-government/academy under the Webinars tab.
In addition to the new series, prior years’ Cybersecurity Awareness Month webinar series are also available on the Comptroller’s website, as are several other webinars and a wide variety of user-friendly publications designed to be further cybersecurity education.
Comptroller Tom DiNapoli also reported that his office will be surveying local governments in the weeks ahead on cybersecurity issues.
Several local governments have been attacked by ransomware and other attacks in recent years.
Governments from the state of Colorado to the city of Olean have suffered damaging cyberattacks. A 2019 attack in Bradford, Pa. caused havoc with systems operating that city. Buffalo city schools were crippled in a 2021 attack, with student names and vendor bank data compromised. In late September, a cyber breach left Suffolk County networks in turmoil.
City of Olean operations were crippled in April 2020 due to a ransomware attack, Mayor Bill Aiello said. While some networks were brought back online within a few hours, police department systems were down for months.
“The only (department) who lost any information was the fire department,” Aiello said. “Our guys did a fantastic job recovering.
“No info was ‘out there,’” the mayor said, with no signs that information like police records or water billing information made its way to nefarious users.
To learn more about preventing such situations from happening again, Aiello attended a program at St. Bonaventure University after the attack on Olean — and the scale of attacks coming into the country astounded him.
“It’s just thousands and thousands a day … they just bombard us,” he said.
In March, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine commenced, city staff reported regular attacks “every minute” on the network coming from Russia. At the time, federal officials warned system administrators nationwide of increased cyberattacks being targeted at all levels in the U.S. as a way to attack the West during the invasion. During the annual budget talks, city employees recommended $80,000 in server upgrades to battle the attacks.
Those upgrades have been completed, the mayor said, with additional security for the city government’s phone system and various billing operations.
“We upgraded not only our servers, but also our ability to use the cloud to recover,” from such an attack, Aiello said. “We’re trying to stay on top of it, and for the two guys we have in there, they do a great job keeping us safe.”