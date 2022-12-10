SYRACUSE (TNS) — The Office of Cannabis Management Friday announced the rules governing retail delivery, in addition to announcing the state’s first cannabis dispensary operators will now be allowed to secure their own locations — a 180-degree turn from earlier this year, when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

The move comes as DASNY is facing increased scrutiny over its ability to secure 150 locations around the state for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) program and raise the money to support it.

