ALBANY (TNS) — Privately owned casinos in New York will be able to reopen their doors Sept. 9 after a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown that kept them closed since mid-March.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state's casino reopening plan Thursday, four days after promising a decision would be coming this week.
The casinos will be require to cap their maximum capacity at 25%, while those who enter the facilities will be required to wear masks, according to Cuomo.
The decision will apply to the state's four private casinos: Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County, del Lago in Seneca County, Rivers Casino in Schenectady and Tioga Downs in Tioga County.
It's also likely to apply to the state's racetrack casinos, though the state's guidelines had not yet been released as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The facilities will also be required to ensure their air filtration systems meet certain requirements set by the state.
"Casinos can open Sept. 9 on the condition that they have the enhanced air filtration system in place before they open," Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters.
Native American-run casinos, which are not constrained to the state's COVID-19 shutdowns, have already been open in New York.
That includes the Seneca Nation's casinos in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, as well as the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, Oneida County.