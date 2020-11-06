ALBANY — The Regents examinations scheduled for January are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Betty A. Rosa, interim commissioner of the New York Department of Education, canceled the exams Thursday. No decision has been made on June and August testing.
The Education Department said it will propose "modifications to the assessment requirements" that students must meet to earn high school diplomas, credentials and endorsements during next month's Board of Regents meeting.
The changes will "apply to all students who are completing a secondary-level course of study or make-up program in January and are scheduled to participate in one or more of the January 2021 Regents Examinations."
Rosa said the board determined the exams could not be conducted "safely, equitably and fairly" across the state given the pandemic's grip on communities.
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta supported the decision.
“In the interest of safety, equity and fairness, canceling the January Regents exams is the right choice," he said, adding the state is "putting students first with changes to state exam requirements that still allow them to achieve a diploma without being penalized during this pandemic.”
The department will ask the Board of Regents to adopt emergency regulations that would exempt students who planned to take one or more exams in January. In order to qualify, the student must meet one of the following requirements:
— Be currently enrolled in a course of study that would result in a Regents exam in January and earn credit for such course of study by the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; or
— Between Sept. 1, 2020 and the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, successfully complete a make-up program for the purpose of earning course credit; or
— Be preparing to take a required Regents exam to graduate at the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
To determine whether general education students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are eligible to earn a Regents or local diploma, schools should consider an exempted exam to be a score of 65, the education department said. However, students with a disability eligible for the compensatory safety net may not use exemptions on tests to compensate for lower test scores.
Any student, including a student with a disability who does not earn a Regents or local diploma, remains eligible for a free, appropriate public education until the end of the school year in which the student turns age 21, or until the receipt of a Regents or local high school diploma.
Students who receive the exemption because of COVID-19 will be excluded from any calculation used to determine eligibility for an Honors or Mastery endorsement on a diploma.
In the case of honors endorsements for either a Regents diploma or a Regents with Advanced Designation Diploma, if a student achieves a calculated average of 90 or above on all examinations that apply to their diploma type, they will attain the honors endorsement.