Walkers travel along the Genesee Valley Greenway near Cuba during an event.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

A $400,000 purchase will help expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park by another 22 miles, state officials reported.

Purchasing 17 miles of the former Genesee Valley Railroad corridor for $400,000 in the towns of Belfast, Caneadea, Cuba and New Hudson from a private party, the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the purchase would allow for further development on the southern end of the 90-mile trail, which utilizes public roads as well as state-owned trail sections from Rochester to Hinsdale.

