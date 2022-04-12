ALLEGANY — The New York state budget includes a requirement that all 700 school districts switch over to electric school buses by 2035.
The changes are designed to have school buses become zero-emission vehicles and no longer be part of the state’s fossil fuel footprint.
Allegany-Limestone School District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi thinks the district would be perfect for a pilot program to demonstrate the capabilities of electric school bus batteries in a hilly Western New York county.
“We’re excited about the program,” the superintendent said. “We should be a pilot school.”
A recent meeting of the New York State Council of School Superintendents focused on electric school bus issues. It raised more questions than answers, Giannicchi said.
The hills in the district, distances and the cold are all questions he and transportation supervisor Shawn Phinney have about electric buses. Cold tends to take sap of the batteries power.
Giannicchi thinks there is sufficient time to work out the bugs and overcome the challenges of electric batteries.
A $3 billion Environmental Bond Act which state lawmakers authorized for the November election ballot is designed to provide some seed money for school districts to begin addressing the electric bus issue.
Giannicchi said the bond could provide funds for the charging infrastructure that will be needed for electric buses. The school bus garage is able to house all buses which could be charged indoors. The superintendent thinks the bill for that could be $200,000 or more.
“I’m not sure how far a bus would go in the cold,” Giannicchi said.
A speaker at the conference where electric buses were addressed wasn’t sure how the electric buses would hold up in the Western New York cold. He suggested districts keep a separate bus and driver on hand to respond to any cases of buses running out of juice.
“We’re hoping for more information from the state on electric buses,” Giannicchi said. “We’re talking about a bus trip up to 1 ½ hours. We’ve got a lot of hills too.”