OLEAN — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposals would strip more than $500,000 in revenue sharing aid to Cattaraugus County cities, towns and villages.
The 20% cut in the proposed 2021-22 budget would mean a loss of nearly $224,000 to the city of Olean, Mayor Bill Aiello said Thursday.
The city was slated to receive $2,239,826 during the state fiscal year that ends with a new 2021-22 budget on April 1. This year’s revenue sharing proposal for the next fiscal year is 20% less — $2,015,843.
“Plus, he’s already withheld $60,000 from AIM (Aid and Incentives for Municipalities) from last year,” Aiello said. “This is devastating news. We’re preparing our new city budget now. This would add 3% to the tax levy.”
Aielo added, “I hope the Legislature sees everyone is shaky now and they will put it back in. This is not good news.”
City officials will contact Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. George Borrello to tell them how important this revenue is to the city, Aiello said.
“The governor wants more money from the federal government for the state budget, but we rely on the state to help with our budget,” Aiello said. “Everybody is hurting.”
The city of Salamanca is looking at a similar 20% cut. The budget notes the city was supposed to get $928,131 in the 2020-21 state fiscal year. The city is already looking at a 20% cut in the existing revenue sharing. Next year’s proposal would give the city $742,505.
Statewide, AIM would be cut from the current $647,093,629 to $612,488,063.
Towns and villages across Cattaraugus County are facing the same reduction in their state revenue sharing. For next year, it ranges from less than $1,000 for smaller towns and villages and more than $15,000 for larger towns like Allegany.
Towns, the 2020-21 revenue sharing and the proposed 2021-22 (lower) amount follow:
Allegany — $77,717, $62,174.
Ashford — $9,641, $7,713.
Carrollton — $13,151, $10,521.
Coldspring — $3,905, $3,124.
Conewango — $15,762, $12,610.
Dayton — $17,820, $14,256.
East Otto — $5,885, $4,708.
Ellicottville — $7,425, $5,940.
Farmersville — $5,199, $4,159.
Franklinville — $14,165, $11,332.
Freedom — $9,492, $7,594.
Great Valley — $13,105, $10,484.
Hinsdale — $16,396, $13,117.
Humphrey — $3,066, $2,453.
Ischua — $5,244, $4,195.
Leon — $11,347, $9,078.
Little Valley — $10,310, $8,248.
Lyndon — $3,211, $2,569.
Machias — $11,020, $8,816.
Mansfield — $4,044, $3,235.
Napoli — $5,467, $4,374.
New Albion — $9,676, $7,741.
Olean — $21,205, $16,964
Otto — $5,138, $4,110.
Perrysburg — $14,775, $11,804.
Persia — $15,921, $12,737.
Portville — $49,760, $39,808.
Randolph — $26,087, $20,807
Red House — $1,426, $1,141.
Salamanca — $5,140, $4,112.
South Valley — $1,569, $1,255.
Yorkshire — $19,492, $15,554.
The county’s nine villages would be similarly affected by state revenue sharing cuts. They are:
Allegany — $12,774, $10,219.
Cattaraugus — $8,408, $6,726.
Delevan — $12,303, $9,842.
Ellicottville — $5,658, $4,526.
Franklinville — $32,636, $26,109.
Gowanda — $20,263, $16,210.
Little Valley — $11,915, $9,532.
Portville — $9,237, $7,390.
South Dayton — $4,511, $3,609.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)