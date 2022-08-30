SYRACUSE (TNS) — President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans could still come with a cost for borrowers in a dozen states, but New York won’t be one of them.

Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State Tax Policy at the think tank Tax Foundation, says such loan forgiveness is generally considered to be equivalent to income and is therefore taxable. According to Bloomberg, that means up to $685 in state taxes may be owed in New York next April.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social