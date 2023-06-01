ALBANY — The New York State Board of Elections has launched an online voter registration portal, which can be accessed at nyovr.elections.ny.gov.
The website allows state residents to register to vote for the first time or update their voter registration including their name, address or party affiliation.
“The board’s new portal marks the further modernization of New York’s election processes and ensures that New York residents can register online even if they do not have a DMV issued ID or license,” Commissioner Douglas Kellner said.
The new portal comes after the passage of a 2019 law allowing for the creation of an electronic voter registration system. Voters with a DMV-issued ID or license can also choose to register online using the DMV’s portal.
For data security reasons, the state board’s online voter registration system is utilizing the NY.gov sign-in platform. New Yorkers can create an NY.gov account or use their existing account to access the portal.
After logging into NY.gov, voters may change their registration or submit a new registration. NY.gov is used by several of other state entities including DMV, Department of Labor, Department of Tax and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
To further confirm a voters' identities, the portal allows users sign their registrations using digital signature pads or by uploading images of their signatures. Voters who are already registered can also opt to use their signatures that are already on file with the state.
Once the voter submits their registration through Online Voter Registration, their information will be sent to their county board of elections. The county boards will verify voters' information and signatures and complete the registration process. Voters should expect their electronic registration to be processed within a few business days.
“Over the last five years, New York state has made major progress in modernizing all aspects of election procedures and processes," said Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, co-executive director of the state Board of Elections. "Nine days of early voting, reducing the deadline to register and now Online Voter Registration are all monumental accomplishments that have made voting in New York more accessible than ever before.”
The next election will be the 2023 state and local primaries, which will be held June 27. Early voting will take place June 17-25. The deadline to register to vote in the June primary is June 17.
For more information, visit www.elections.ny.gov.