ALBANY (TNS) — The chairman of the state Senate's Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee has offered a bill that would allow new online sportsbooks to accept bets on horse races. He is also proposing self-service betting kiosks that could be placed in sports stadiums, auto race tracks that host NASCAR competitions and other similar venues.

"These changes are expected to result in billions of dollars of tax revenue for the State of New York," the proposed legislation notes.

