ALBANY (TNS) — The chairman of the state Senate's Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee has offered a bill that would allow new online sportsbooks to accept bets on horse races. He is also proposing self-service betting kiosks that could be placed in sports stadiums, auto race tracks that host NASCAR competitions and other similar venues.
"These changes are expected to result in billions of dollars of tax revenue for the State of New York," the proposed legislation notes.
The proposal would allow fixed-odds bets on horse races, or competitions in which the odds or payout on a given bet is set when the player makes a wager.
That's different from pari-mutuel betting at a live racetrack where the final odds are posted only after all the bets are made.
Democratic Queens Sen. Joe Addabbo offered a similar bill last year but it didn't move out of committee. There is not yet an Assembly sponsor for the measure, although there was one last year.
The New York Racing Association already has a mobile betting service, which allows people to place bets made with advanced deposits on their accounts.
This bill, though, would expand horse betting to providers of online sports books in New York that currently allow wagers on sports events such as football and basketball games.
NYRA supports the expansion, saying it would create "an enormous opportunity," to draw more fans into the horse racing world.
"Allowing mobile sports wagering platforms to offer premium horse racing content would generate untapped gaming revenue for New York State, attract new fans to horse racing and deepen the sport's overall economic impact," NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna said in an email.
The proposal comes as online and mobile sportsbooks have proven popular since first permitted in New York a year ago.
Earlier this month, state officials said that New York bettors wagered more than $16 billion since the practice was authorized on Jan. 8, 2022.
There currently are nine sportsbook operators in New York, including FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive, which is affiliated with Schenectady's Rivers casino.
