Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive budget proposal in the Red Room at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

 Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.

The advocates in favor of the sweeping changes made to New York’s bail laws in 2019, which have remained a subject of fierce debate among New York lawmakers and law enforcement officials, are predicting a worst-case scenario.

