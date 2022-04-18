Landlords of hundreds of units in the area cannot raise rents, the state attorney general’s office reported, if they accept or plan to accept state rental assistance.
Attorney General Letisha James said Monday that hundreds of tenants across the state have received rent increases after their landlords accepted money from the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was recently expanded in the state’s budget.
Under the law, landlords who accept payments from the program are prohibited from raising rents for a year after they receive the funds.
“The rules are clear: Landlords who accept ERAP payments cannot raise rents for 12 months,” said James. “This program was created to support struggling tenants and keep New Yorkers in their homes during the pandemic. Landlords who accepted payments from the state yet are still raising rents are double dipping and breaking the law. I urge any tenant who accepted ERAP payments and received a new lease with rent increases from their landlord to contact my office.”
The program was established in 2021 to help low- and moderate-income tenants who could not pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program offers up to 12 months of rental arrears, as well as three months of rental assistance going forward; and up to a year’s worth of back electric or gas utility bills. The state budget included an additional $800 million.
In return, landlords must agree to leave rent amounts flat for one year, waive late fees for tenants, and to not evict most recipients when their lease expires. The AG’s office reported that some residents may have received automatically generated increases, landlords are cautioned not to seek rent increases in renewal or new leases that commence during the 12-month period.
James said tenants who received ERAP funding should:
- Return leases that have a rent increase. Leases that include an increase within 12 months of your landlord receiving ERAP payments should be returned to your landlord with a note explaining that the landlord received ERAP payments and cannot increase the rent. Tenants should follow up with management to explain why the lease is improper and ask for a new lease to be issued.
- Monitor your rent statements. Check your rent statements to make sure that your rent hasn’t been increased or that your landlord is charging you late fees for any of the months covered by the ERAP payment.
- Do not ignore court papers. Even if your landlord received an ERAP payment or you submitted an ERAP application, do not ignore court papers.
- Speak with an attorney. If your landlord is taking you to court or you have questions about your lease, you should speak with an attorney. You can visit OAG’s tenant help website to find free legal representation.
AS OF APRIL 11, more than 324,000 applications for assistance have been received, with around 140,000 — or 43.3% — have been paid a total of $1.8 billion. Another $346 million has been provisionally approved for almost 28,000 more tenants.
In Allegany County, 100 payments for rent arrears have been made, for $456,506.84 in disbursements. Another 56 payments for $97,452.10 for prospective rent have also been disbursed.
The Wellsville ZIP code leads the county in requests for funds, with 61 rent arrears applications, 49 prospective rent applications, and 18 utility arrears applications. Cuba ranked second, with 29 for rent arrears, 24 for prospective rent, and 13 for utility arrears. The Friendship ZIP code saw the third highest number of requests, with 30 for rent arrears, 20 for prospective rent, and nine for utility arrears.
In Cattaraugus County, 181 payments for rent arrears totalling $686,669.45 have been approved, plus another 108 payments for $210,741.43 in prospective rent.
The Olean ZIP code led the county in requests for assistance, with 249 for rent arrears, 196 for prospective rent, and 95 for utilities. The Salamanca ZIP code was second, with 60 for rent arrears, 56 for prospective rent, and 27 for utilities. Delevan was third, with 32 for rent arrears, 24 for prospective rent, and 14 for utilities.