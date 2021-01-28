New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by thousands, the state attorney general charged Thursday.
The 76-page report was a rebuke to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's repeated claims that the state under his watch is doing better than others in protecting vulnerable elderly residents of care homes.
The Associated Press reported that Attorney General Letitia James, like Cuomo, a Democrat, says there was an undercount of more than 50% as New York is one of the only states in the nation that count residents who died on nursing home property and not those who later died in hospitals.
Such an undercount would mean the state's current official tally of 8,711 nursing home deaths to the virus is actually more than 13,000, boosting New York from No. 6 to highest in the nation.
“While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves,” James said in a statement.
The report undercuts Cuomo's argument that the criticism of his handling of the virus in nursing homes was political finger-pointing, while families who lost loved ones to the virus see it as vindication in their belief that counts were kept lower to burnish the governor's image in handling the public health crisis.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, whose name has been mentioned as a potential Cuomo challenger for governor, also pointed out Thursday that Cuomo's order forcing COVID-19-positive patients into nursing homes directly contributed to the deaths of thousands.
“Since May of last year, we have worked tirelessly to shine a light on New York’s disastrous nursing home policies to ensure such a colossal public health failure never happens again," Reed said in a statement.
Cuomo’s only response, Reed said, "has been to ruthlessly attack" anyone who questioned his policies and withhold data that would implicate his administration.
"Now, the state’s incompetence and gross negligence have been confirmed by its own attorney general," the congressman said.
James's investigators looked at a sample of 62 of the state’s roughly 600 nursing homes. They reported 1,914 deaths of residents from COVID-19, while the state Department of Health logged only 1,229 deaths at those same facilities. One unnamed facility, for example, had an official death toll of 11 but the attorney general's probe found that 40 had actually died.
The Associated Press reported in August that New York could be understating deaths by as much as 65%, based on discrepancies between its totals and numbers being reported to federal regulators.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood, took up the call of Republican leadership in demanding the resignation of Dr. Howard Zucker, the commissioner of health under Cuomo. GOP leaders hold Zucker as complicit in undercounting nursing home deaths while also absolving Cuomo's administration of blame regarding the March 25 order to send COVID-positive patients into nursing homes.
“While this news cannot undo the damage and precious lives that were lost through reckless decisions, including the deadly March 25 order ... these revelations will help ensure better oversight and vigilance going forward," Borrello said.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio said the report reveals "disturbing discrepancies," contradicting information released by the governor and the health department.
"We called for a federal investigation in the past but we need one now more than ever," he said.
James' report cited the controversial March 25 order, which was made to create more space in hospitals by releasing recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.
Those admissions “may have contributed to increased risk of nursing home resident infection and subsequent fatalities,” James' report stated. She noted that at least 4,000 nursing home residents with COVID-19 died after that guidance.
She did indicate that the issue would require further study to conclusively prove such a link.
Zucker has yet to produce the full number of nursing home residents who died in hospitals as well as in nursing homes, despite repeated requests from news outlets — and demands from both GOP and Democratic lawmakers.
AP reported that Cuomo, who last fall released a book touting his leadership in dealing with the virus, has not been shy about using New York's lower nursing home death count to make the argument that his state is doing better than others in caring for those in such facilities.
“There's also no doubt that we’re in this hyper-political environment so everybody wants to point fingers,” Cuomo told CBS “This Morning” in October. “New York, actually, we’re number 46 out of 50 in terms of percentage of deaths in nursing homes — 46 out of 50. So, yes, people died in nursing homes. ... but 46 out of 50, it’s not a predominantly New York problem.”
James' review also found that a lack of infection controls at nursing homes put residents at increased risk of harm, while nursing homes that had lower federal scores for staffing had higher COVID-19 fatality rates.
“As the pandemic and our investigations continue," she wrote, “it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she is hoping to be seated on the Senate Aging Committee and she plans to call for the committee to hold hearings and a "full investigation" on nursing home deaths in New York and across the country and keeping the elderly safer.
"I don't think New York was isolated," she said. "I think this disease went like wildfire through assisted living communities across the country, across the globe," she said. "I would like to have hearings on how we can improve the care older Americans are getting, especially during the pandemic."