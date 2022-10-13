Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference Aug. 6 in Dallas.

 Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has asked a judge to bar the Trump Organization from selling or transferring assets without court approval while a legal battle plays out over her fraud allegations against the former president’s company.

In court papers filed Thursday, lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James accused Donald Trump's company of continuing fraudulent activities and taking steps to shield itself from any potential future court judgement.

