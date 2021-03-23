ALBANY (AP) — New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was one of two lawmakers who said they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, though both Democrats said they were experiencing only mild symptoms.
Assembly member Ron Kim of Queens announced his positive test on Twitter, saying he was in quarantine. Kim has been one of the loudest voices calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be impeached as the governor faces scandals revolving around the classification of nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment.
Kim said Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him during a private phone call for nursing home criticism he felt was unfair. Cuomo has denied the allegation.
Heastie, who represents the Bronx, said he would be working from his Albany residence as he and other leaders of the state Legislature try to reach a state budget deal with Cuomo by the April 1 deadline.
Heastie tested positive despite receiving the first of two vaccine doses on March 6. It generally takes two weeks after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for a person to build full protection from the virus.
“I am in frequent contact with my physician and look forward to a full recovery,” Heastie said in a prepared statement.
The Assembly began meeting virtually when the pandemic struck last year to limit the spread of the virus among lawmakers and staff.
ACROSS THE STATE, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up by over 300 people in the last two days, while the state has surpassed 40,000 total deaths due to the virus.
Covid hospitalizations jumped 211 Monday to 4,681 after they rose 115 the day before.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office noted that hospitalization numbers are often skewed early in the week due to lower numbers of discharges on weekends.
Hospitalizations are still down from their most recent high point of over 9,000 in January.
A total of 925 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus on Monday, up 40, and 596 were intubated, up 20.
The state confirmed 6,801 new COVID cases on Monday and reported another 143,521 test results. New York is still finding thousands of new cases every day, despite the daily total dropping from nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14.
Another 53 people in New York died due to COVID Monday, which pushed the statewide death toll to 40,023.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 4.74% on Monday and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.33%, up from 3.29% the day before.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus continued to creep up over the past few days, increasing to 2.48% on Monday. The seven-day average had remained under 2% for several days earlier this month before going past 2% last week.