BELFAST — Armstrong continues to build a fiber network across many portions of Western New York, relying on skilled fiber technicians to ensure the reliability of the state-of-the-art network serving residents of Cattaraugus, Allegany and Steuben counties.
Adam Tolfa, lead fiber technician for the Armstrong NY system, recently brought home the “Theo Cup" as the company’s top fiber splicer of 2022. This year’s competition took place at the Armstrong Training Center in Butler, Pa. Facing off against 19 other top fiber technicians from across the Armstrong footprint, Tolfa completed his splice in a time of only 45 seconds. His time and attention to detail earned him a total of 98 points out of 100.
In recognition of Tolfa’s achievement, the Theo Cup comes to New York for the first time in Armstrong history.
“The Armstrong NY team can officially say we have the best in the company serving our customers today,” general manager Kirk Beaver said. The Theo Cup is named after Armstrong employee Theo Paul, who was the go-to fiber splicer for Armstrong for many years.