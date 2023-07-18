ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s Board of Regents unanimously passed new regulations Monday preventing teachers from restraining students face down or isolating them alone in rooms they can’t leave. The action came months after a Times Union investigation documented problems with public and private schools’ use of the methods on students experiencing behavioral crises.
Those changes accompanied other revisions to rules governing how schools must report and train staff on the use of physical restraints, seclusion and timeout on students.
The board also unanimously approved a provision clarifying that corporal punishment is banned in all schools following investigations by the Times Union and The New York Times that raised concerns about those practices.
The regulations, which take effect Aug. 2, ban restraints in the prone position and also seclusion, but they allow educators to place students in timeout — removing them from a classroom to calm down as long as they are not placed in locked rooms and are monitored.
The regulations also limit the use of physical restraints and timeout to situations when there is an “imminent” threat of injury to someone. They allow schools to use small padded rooms called timeout rooms for isolating students in these situations. Previously, state rules permitted educators to use restraints to respond to property damage and maintain order in a school, if other methods did not work.
The rules require same-day notification of incidents to parents and a meeting with administrators after each incident to discuss how to avoid it in the future. All staff will be required to receive annual training in the school’s restraint and timeout procedures. Schools will be required to report incidents of restraint, timeout, seclusion and corporal punishment to the state starting in the 2024-25 school year.
The changes come after the Times Union found, in an investigation published in the fall, that some public school students were being subjected to restraint and isolation in timeout rooms frequently and for long periods of time — often when there was no clear threat to safety. Some New York students were subjected to methods that the U.S. Department of Education considers dangerous, such as prone restraint.
The newspaper’s investigation included collecting and analyzing tens of thousands of pages of school records from districts around the state because the Education Department collects no data on these practices in public schools. Limited data on use of these methods at schools for students with disabilities showed some of them used restraint or timeout rooms hundreds of times per month, and state officials identified more than 200 instances of inappropriate use in recent years.
A separate Times Union investigation found more than 1,600 substantiated cases of corporal punishment in public schools in recent years. They included incidents of teachers and staff members spanking, slapping, choking and dragging students, intimidating them with a belt, forcing them to hold books and other forms of punishment. The New York Times also uncovered instances of corporal punishment in yeshivas in New York.
After the state proposed the new regulations, some school officials raised concerns about the rules going too far.
In public testimony, the New York State School Boards Association objected to a change that would only permit teachers to physically restrain students when there is an “imminent” threat of injury.
“We are concerned that the proposed regulations will serve to preclude school staff from intervening in a scenario in which a student is destroying school property, interrupting instruction and provoking fear and anxiety in fellow students and staff,” wrote Robert Schneider, executive director of the association. He said he worries the changes could result in school staff calling police on students more often.
Some school officials have worried the new training and debriefings required would be too burdensome to complete.
Meanwhile, Disability Rights New York, a group that provides legal services to people with disabilities, said the new protections are “long overdue.”
“Students with disabilities need more protection; they are by far the most vulnerable to the misuse and overuse of these interventions, which can be highly traumatic,” said Julie Keegan, director of the group’s Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities program. “While the proposed reforms apply to students with disabilities, they are not spelled out in the very regulations pertaining to students with disabilities. As presently proposed, the most important provisions are hard to find and easy to overlook.”