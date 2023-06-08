New York state officials announced a civil enforcement crackdown on unlicensed cannabis sales Thursday, but it is unknown if, or when, such enforcement will make it to the region.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the state Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance inspected storefronts in New York City for compliance with state laws approved in 2021 to begin public sales of cannabis. In the first round, seven locations in New York City received cease and desist notices ordering an end to sales.
Hochul, saying New York has undertaken "the most equitable legal cannabis roll-out in the nation" said the state will not stand idle as unlicensed operators break the law and sell untested products, some to underage buyers.
"These enforcement actions are critical steps to protect and help those individuals who were promised a shot to start a legal business and be successful," she said. "Additionally, these unlicensed operators undermine the state's efforts to generate substantial funds for a social equity fund that will go into the communities that have been hardest hit by over-prosecution of the cannabis laws in the past."
Due to regulation in the 2023-24 state budget, the OCM may assess civil penalties of up to $20,000 a day based on the offense. The Department of Taxation and Finance can also conduct regulatory inspections of businesses selling cannabis to determine if appropriate taxes have been paid and levy civil penalties in cases where appropriate taxes have not been paid.
The legislation also establishes a new tax fraud crime for businesses that willfully fail to collect or remit required cannabis taxes, or knowingly possess for sale any cannabis on which tax was required to be paid but was not.
To date, a dozen of the expected 100 adult use dispensaries have opened, the closest to the Olean area located in Ithaca. A Buffalo licensee reported to area media outlets earlier this week that a retail location is expected in the Queen City within a month. It is unknown how many unlicensed retailers are operating in the state, but hundreds if not thousands have opened across the state, making themselves known to the public via storefront signs, social media or even joining business groups like local Chamber of Commerce organizations.
The first known enforcement action was in July, when state officials issued a cease and desist for a West State Street business. The store closed immediately after the notice and has been redeveloped.
The largest action taken to date in the area has been a criminal probe, not a civil review. Olean police and the Southern Tier Drug Task Force searched two storefronts a week ago on Olean’s West State Street. One person was charged this week with a class E felony for possessing eight pounds of cannabis — 32 times the personal limit of four ounces, as no license had been issued.
OCM officials have not responded to requests by the Times Herald for comment on recent enforcement actions.