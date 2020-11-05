OLEAN — The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has affected people in a number of ways with both positive and negative impacts.
Professionals with the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) have found that the pandemic’s negative impacts have led some people to excessive alcohol use — and have decided to do something about it. The result is a new campaign that broadcasts statewide radio ads to raise awareness of the dangers of excessive alcohol use during the pandemic.
“Now more than ever, it is important to raise awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol and promote healthy ways to deal with anxiety and stress,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the NYS Heroin and Opioid Task Force. “We want to make sure individuals and families have the information and resources they need to cope with addiction and other struggles during the pandemic. The launch of this new campaign will highlight the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption, the warning signs and ways to manage stress.”
A local agency referenced in the ads is the Council on Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS) in Olean, which helps people in counties in the Western New York area.
Michael Prutsman, CAReS executive director, said the ads will likely reach people who have noticed issues with alcohol consumption and other addictions over the past several months of the pandemic.
“Interestingly enough, I’ve asked for information from our clinic people and supervisors and they said our current (clients) have struggled with alcohol use at home during the pandemic,” Prutsman said. “What we see is people in long-term recovery in relapse. But our uptick has been with methamphetamines, (benzodiazepines) and cocaine.”
He said benzodiazepines, marketed as xanax, librium and valium, can be obtained by prescription or bought on the street.
“I would say we were seeing an uptick in cocaine (use) even before the pandemic,” he added.
“But we’ve seen a huge uptick in cocaine since the pandemic.”
He said the drug can provide a feeling of happiness as well as losing contact with reality by the users.
“At this point, one of the things we’re going to do with our recovery coaches is reach out to our employers,” he continued. While 85 to 90 percent of the clients referred to CAReS are mandated for treatment, the agency anticipates there is another group of people who are struggling, but may not have an awareness of their own excessive drug use.
Prutsman said he appreciates the OASAS campaign, however, as he and others with CAReS realize there has also been an uptick in alcohol use in Cattaraugus County and nearby rural counties.
“Typically, it doesn’t develop into a problem right away,” he continued. “The value of the campaign is that hopefully people will think ‘maybe I do have a problem’” and seek help.
It is believed the majority of these individuals are excessively using alcohol while still going to work in the morning, or even home-schooling their children.
“This (campaign) is certainly about awareness,” Prutsman noted.
On another topic, he said the agency’s new Willow House residential center for women on Route 417 in Westons Mills, has admitted women and men for treatment over the past several months. The 20-bed residential center, located behind the 16-bed Hawthorne House treatment facility for men with substance abuse disorders, recently admitted three individuals and has remained steady with intakes. Men and women are housed on separate floors of the facility.
“We’re getting more female referrals, that’s for sure,” Prutsman said, adding the facility has remained Covid-free to date.
Prutsman said the agency’s office in Olean has also stayed busy with in-person visits, which follow Covid guidelines for safety.
“And (Tuesday) we reopened our satellite site in Salamanca one day a week,” he commented. “We anticipate by Jan. 1 it will be four days a week there. We’re hoping in January that we’ll reopen our site in Franklinville, too.”
For more information on receiving help from the agency’s Olean office or any of its sites, call the central number at 373-4303.